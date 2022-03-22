(Sponsored)- Green cleaning expert Amy Cadora will share stress-free tips to make this year’s spring cleaning more accessible and even more fun without toxins.

Spring is officially here, which means kids, pets and guests are tracking in allergens, dirt, dust, germs, mold and other little nasties into your home. And this is on top of all the dirt and grime that has built up since your last deep clean. Who wouldn’t be overwhelmed (and a little grossed out!)?

Norwex is the expert in green cleaning and can provide the latest tips and tricks to help keep your spring-cleaning chores to a minimum and your home free of germs year round – without the use of harsh chemicals.

Tips and tricks could include:

· Put your tools to work: Save money and important closet space by using your tools on multiple surfaces. Who knew a wet mop was the best at cleaning walls? And a dry mop pad can double as a duster to pick up the smallest particles of dirt, dust, cobwebs, crumbs and more?

· Get the kiddos involved: Make cleaning fun and cute so the kids don’t think of it as a chore. Start by giving them an easy way to help clean the house like a dusting mitt to slip on and easily wipe down everything they touch. Or a cuddly chenille microfiber hand towel with a special technology that eliminates bacterial odor, mold and/or mildew growth.

· Make some swaps: Rather than coat your floors with even more harmful chemicals, use this eco-friendly microfiber mop system to harness the power of static electricity and water to get them sparkling clean! Replace your Swiffer, traditional dry mop, messy wet mop and heavy bucket with this green home-cleaning alternative to clean up dust, dirt and bring out the natural beauty of your floors using only water.

· Keep it fun: Write down the main cleaning tasks on separate pieces of paper, fold and shake in a bowl. Include one “Free” paper with no task. Everyone draws two papers for up to two tasks, except for the lucky one who gets one free pass and has only one chore.

Suggested Questions:

· What are some tips and tricks to make spring cleaning less of a chore?

· What are the key areas in a home that people should focus on when making a spring-cleaning plan?

· What are some easy swaps to you can make at home to help the planet?

· What types of dirt and grime are most important to address in any cleaning routine?

· What are the dangers of using chemicals to clean your home?

· If you aren’t using chemicals, how can these kinds of products work?