Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S., despite stroke being largely preventable, treatable, and beatable.

People diagnosed with a racing or irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation, or AFib, are up to 5x more likely to have a stroke. Anyone can develop AFib. Managing your AFib is important to reducing your stroke risk.

Cardiologist and American Heart Association national volunteer expert, Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, tells us how to detect and manage the symptoms of AFib.