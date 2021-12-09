(Sponsored)- Philadelphia’s ACLAMO Announced That It Has Been Selected To Receive A $5 Million Grant From The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund To Help End Family Homelessness In Philadelphia.

Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

ACLAMO is among 32 organizations around the country that are receiving this annual grant from the Day 1 Families Fund. This year, the grants total $96.2 million. The organizations were selected for the award by an independent advisory board of homelessness experts.

The Day 1 Families Fund grant comes at a critical time of the year—during the holiday season and as the winter months arrive—and will help the organization make a big difference in your viewers’/listeners’ community.

Nelly Jimenez from ACLAMO joins us to discuss their work and how they will use this generous grant to impact local families experiencing or facing homelessness.