(Sponsored)- The Supreme Court issued its final decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark abortion case that further upends access to abortion in the United States and dismantles the national right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade. This decision was handed down on June 24, 2022.

Abortion bans in states like Texas and Oklahoma have been in place for months, already denying people in those states access to abortion and disproportionately harming communities of color. The Supreme Court decision will make this already dire situation worse.

Morgan Hopkins, All* Above All Interim Executive Director of Campaigns and Strategies, is an expert on the barriers many people face when trying to get an abortion in the United States right now, the impact of policies that deny care, and policies that will ensure abortion care is available and affordable.