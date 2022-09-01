(Sponsored)- According to the American Psychological Association, 87% of Americans are more stressed than ever about their daily expenses amidst sky-rocketing inflation. Between the complexities of current events and the constant navigation of life’s big moments, we can all use a crash course in personal finance. While some life events are easier to prepare for than others, learning some simple steps and considerations goes a long way.

Stephanie Guild, CFA – personal finance leader, Wall Street alum and head of investment strategy for Robinhood, the app that pioneered accessible, commission-free investing will be on hand and available to chat short, mid, and long-term strategies – particularly of interest now – as we experience record inflation and potential recession. Specifically, Steph will discuss some basics, whether for novice investors thinking about their financial future or experienced investors who want to take a step back and evaluate their goals.