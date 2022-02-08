(Sponsored)- The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) has released its annual Design Trends report. The 2022 study, which surveyed over 650 respondents, the majority of whom were designers, found the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated consumer interest in and adoption of key trends such as integration of smart technology, multifunctional spaces, and nature-based designs.

On February 7th, David Leon, Designer and Contractor, will bring his expertise to your audience explaining and showing how these trends are playing out in home and apartment remodeling and construction.

Some trends David will highlight:

Step for smart technology: COVID-19 made people conscious of high-contact surface points, so homeowners increasingly turned to hands-free and voice-activated technology to reduce the spread of diseases. Yet, while there was buzz around the involvement of technology in 2021, the market remains largely untapped as only 30% kitchen projects and 21% of bathroom designs included some type of integrated appliances.

More multifunction: Fifty-eight percent of designers predict spaces that serve multiple functions will become increasingly popular in 2022 and beyond. New millennial homeowners are looking to maximize their kitchen space with islands that serve as a meal prepping area, a workstation, and a dining table, as well as a place to entertain guests.

Super sustainable: Sustainable design and energy-efficient products will grow in popularity, with 100% LED lighting leading the way. Also identified as top near-term trends are usage of VOC-free paint, dedicated recycling areas, and products made with recycled materials.

Keeping clean: The pandemic-generated trend toward cleanliness and safety is not expected to fade soon. Quartz, as an easy-to-clean surface, is more popular than ever as a countertop preference, while larger format tiles that lessen the need for grout are expected to grow in popularity.