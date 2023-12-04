Global life expectancy more than doubled in the last 100 years, but the quality of our health as we age has not increased at the same rate. In the U.S. there is currently a 12 year gap between staying healthy and life expectancy – leaving more than a decade of people living in poor health before they die.

What would you do with an extra decade of healthy life? Imagine a future where aging brings more time with family and friends, opportunities for continued learning, second or third careers, and fulfilled bucket lists. A future where healthy aging is not a luxury but simply a way of life.