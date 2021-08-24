Mom on the Go

Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy is here to help with some amazing products for all Mothers on the go everywhere.

Mommy’s Bliss Gripe Water

www.mommysbliss.com

Mommy’s Bliss – the premier wellness brand best known for their Gripe Water – has just launched a brand-new parenting game changer: Organic Gripe Water Gel and Organic Gripe Water Gel Night Time.

The new Organic Gripe Water Gel and the new Organic Gripe Water Gel Night Time uses the same tried and true Gripe Water liquid formula in this new easier-to-administer format. The nighttime version, however, has an extra Bedtime Bliss Blend to promote sleep. Both gels are gentle for baby to consume and help ease gas and stomach discomfort often associated with colic and fussiness.

Mornings with Planet Oat

​https://planetoat.com/

Rich, creamy, and full-bodied like their oatmilk, Planet Oat Coffee Creamers are the most convenient way to give your morning coffee a flavor-filled boost. But don’t stop there, there’s a Planet Oat for every palette, so bring your glasses, cereal bowls, and smoothies, and let us show you what Planet Oat Oatmilk can do for you!

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado Hair Conditioner

$29.95 at www.BUYWOW.COM

​Packed with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado hair conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair and scalp. The Bioactive formula will leave your hair smoother, stronger and flake free.

WOW Skin Science shares your passion for quality, nature and health, which is bottled into every WOW product. These products are powered by natural bio-active ingredients and aren’t spoiled by artificial additives or harmful synthetic chemicals.

Bug Bite Thing

www.bugbitething.com

Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief, Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.