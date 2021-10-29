Lorna Kapusta tells women how to be financially free

Lorna Kapusta is driven to inspire and help women become more actively involved in their finances at every life stage, so they can make their money work as hard as they do.

As Head of Women Investors & Customer Engagement, she made it her personal mission to help all women with reduce their money stress and feel a lot more confident about their goals and financial picture overall. She speaks with thousands of women across the country, inspiring one another and helping them take advantage of resources and action steps so they, too, can take control of their financial futures.