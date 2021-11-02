Lap-Band the newest minimally invasive, adjustable, reversible weight-loss solution

The Lap-Band Program is personalized for every person, with an adjustable Gastric Band that can be tightened and loosened as your body changes over time.

The Lap-Band System is indicated for weight reduction for patients with obesity, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of at least 40 kg/m2 or a BMI of at least 30 kg/m2 with one or more obesity-related comorbid conditions. It is indicated for use only in adult patients who have failed more conservative weight reduction alternatives, such as supervised diet, exercise and behavior modification programs. Patients who elect to have this surgery must make the commitment to accept significant changes in their eating habits for the rest of their lives.