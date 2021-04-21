Charles Gamarekian, President and CEO of Cambridge Pavers joined us to talk about the hottest outdoor living trends of 2021.

This season, some of the trends that homeowners are loving are:

● Outdoor Cooking and Open-Air Dining: Utilize Cambridge’s outdoor kitchen and bar kits to make outdoor cooking and entertaining safe and fun for everyone!

● Year-Round Comfort: Install Cambridge fire features to stay warm in your outdoor space throughout all four seasons.

● Patio Privacy: Achieve privacy in your outdoor space by installing a pavilion or Cambridge wall system.

● Outdoor Home Offices: Create an indoor-outdoor transition and bring your home office to your outdoor space!

● Functional Spaces: Create a space that not only reflects your own personal style but serves as a functional space for entertaining friends and family (safely of course)!

Cambridge is constantly coming out with new and exciting products. For the 2021 season some new products and things to look out for are:

● Ledgestone Permeable pavers in 3 sizes

● Omega Natural Stone Wall

● Belgium Curbstone

● Pre-Packaged Louvered K-Bana

Cambridge Pavingstones with ArmorTec offers a wide assortment of products and colors so sometimes it can be difficult to choose. The first question for homeowners to ask themselves is “What do I want to get out of my outdoor living space?” After asking this question, the next step is to find inspiration and plan out the space you want to build.

Homeowners can find inspiration by looking at Cambridge’s online brochure or social media platforms. Cambridge Pavingstones is very active on social media, so finding inspiration is easy. A great place to start is on Cambridge’s Pinterest profile. In order to pick and choose which products to use, homeowners can use the DesignScape Visualizer, a free tool offered by Cambridge, to virtually design their backyard.

ArmorTec ensures your paver’s surface will remain smooth and attractive unlike other concrete or asphalt surfaces that will weather greatly over time. You can feel confident making an investment in Cambridge knowing your pavers will look beautiful for years to come!

For further information on all things Cambridge, homeowners can contact their local Authorized Cambridge Distributor. Just go to www.cambridgepavers.com to locate a dealer near you.