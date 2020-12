The holidays are right around the corner, and lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman is here to share her holiday gift ideas to check off your shopping list.

Whistle GO Explore– $129.95 + subscription, Whistle.com

Rabbit Hole– Free Virtual Distillery Tour / Tasting at rabbitholedistillery.com/vt

Wisdom Panel™ Premium– $159.99 at WisdomPanel.com