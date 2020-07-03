Skip to content
PHL17.com
Philadelphia
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
PHL17 Morning News
PHL17 Auto Review
Coronavirus
Send us Your “Pledge of Allegiance”
PHL17 Morning News Stories
Meet PHL17 Morning News Team
Weather
Traffic
Monica Marvels
Philly Feeds Foley
Phurry Friend Friday
Top Stories
Paris Fit Studios is Hosting a Free Fitness 4th of July Virtual Celebration
Video
Top Stories
Destination Pennsylvania: Presque Isle State Park
Video
Meet Lisa Liu, one of the Philadelphia Eagles’ newest cheerleaders
Video
“Play Brawl” Goes Virtual
Video
Dr. Lori’s Dumpster or No Dumpster
Video
Weekend Philler
What is Weekend Philler on PHL17
Weekend Philler Episodes
All Weekend Philler Segments
Craft Corner Segments
Creature Feature Segments
Weekend Wayback Segments
Top Stories
Montage of Hope
Video
Top Stories
“The Show Must Go On” with The Kimmel Center
Video
Top Stories
Buy It Back Black
Video
“Let’s Get Eloped” with Allebach Photography
Video
D’Emilios Old World Ice Treats
Video
Photographer Kevin Monko’s “Porchraits”
Video
In Focus
Meet Jennifer Lewis-Hall
About “In Focus” with Jennifer Lewis-Hall
Community Calendar
“In Focus” Episodes
Program Guide
Top Stories
In Focus: NJ and DE Primaries and 2020 Presidential Election, Race and The Law, Poor People’s Campaign Virtual Rally
Video
Top Stories
In Focus: Voting Initiatives and Police Reform
Video
Top Stories
In Focus: U.S. Senate Turning Focus To Police Reform Amid Protests
Video
Live
Contests
On-Air
PHL17 Programming
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About Us
About PHL17
PHL17 People
Contact Us
Jobs at PHL17
Internships at PHL17
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Current Temperatures
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Healthy Recipes for Summer
PHL17 Extra
by:
PHL17 Morning Extra
Posted:
Jul 3, 2020 / 09:16 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 3, 2020 / 09:15 AM EDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't Miss
Yes We’re Open! Register your business in our database and search our business listings
Nissan Rising Heroes
Send us Your Pledge of Allegiance
Honoring the Graduates
Zoom with PHL17 Flavored Virtual Backgrounds!
Gallery
More Fun Station Initiatives
Good News
Walmart turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters
A friendship to remember: A failed cattle dog and a downed calf won’t leave each other’s side
Video
Moms hope viral photo of sons spreads message of equality, friendship
Video
20-year-old dog in Tennessee is believed to be oldest living golden retriever in history
Video
Spice up your summer cookouts: Limited-edition Tangy Pickle Doritos now available
Cheap, widely available drug is first to improve COVID-19 survival, study finds
One-night Garth Brooks concert event to debut at drive-ins across the country
More Good News
Latest
Rising Heroes: Delco company shifts gears to help shoppers maintain social distancing
Video
Get affordable help from lawyer referral program
Video
Lenola Volunteer Fire Company using social media, video calls to keep community safe
Video
Boyd’s Clothing Store supporting Jefferson COVID-19 fund
Video
Grab and Go Lunches For South Philadelphia Seniors
Video
Here’s where you can get free food in Philadelphia
More News