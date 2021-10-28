Health options for Halloween with Kelly Jones

This Halloween, families can balance indulgences by getting creative with tasty, nutritious foods.

For breakfast, make a green monster smoothie. Add Wonderful pistachios to a frozen banana and spinach base. Pistachios are a good source of plant protein and fiber, and about 90% of the fats in pistachios are unsaturated. This provides a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller longer.

Continue offering kids these nutrients so they have enough energy for an active evening and aren’t overly hungry afterwards. In-shell and flavored shelled varieties of Wonderful Pistachios are a great snack, but you can keep it festive with a pistachio-guacamole Frankenstein or stuffed pepper mini mummies!

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is an easy way to energize with antioxidants. On average, POM offers four times the antioxidants as green tea, and works well in recipes, like a spicy POM glazed shrimp stir fry that you can stuff into jack-o-lantern bell peppers.

If you’ll be home giving out treats, pair pistachios with a spooky blood orange POM mocktail or cocktail. Mix your POM Wonderful with a little seltzer and squeeze in fresh blood orange as well as optional tequila. A black salt to garnish makes your antioxidant-rich drink extra festive! Each 16 ounce bottle contains the juice of four whole pomegranates and nothing else – no added sugars, fillers, or preservatives.

If you want more recipes and tips to fuel your active family, visit www.KellyJonesNutrition.com

