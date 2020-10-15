Grab Seasonal Produce at the New Upper Dublin Sprouts

Since opening in Philadelphia in 2018, Sprouts Farmer’s Market has supported local organizations that expand food access and urban gardening programs. To celebrate the recent opening of the Upper Dublin location, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation donated $5,000 to the nearby Pennypack Farm and Education Center. This donation will help supply locals with both resources and fresh food they need to lead healthier lives.

Pennypack is currently harvesting winter squash, carrots, beets, and more. While these foods can be purchased year round, buying in season means enhanced flavor, increased nutrient density, and great prices.

If you crave Mexican flavors try stuffed Spaghetti Squash. Par-cook your squash for 5 minutes in the microwave so you can safely cut in half and deseed. While roasting in the oven, sautee onion, jalapeno, bell peppers, Sprouts diced tomatoes and black beans with some chili seasoning. Fill the squash with your mixture and top with guacamole or your favorite cheese!

If your schedule is ever too busy to head into Sprouts, they offer grocery delivery and pickup so you can conveniently bring fresh produce and healthy products home for your favorite recipes. Everyone has a favorite soup that brings them comfort, and you can elevate the flavor and satiety of a creamy butternut squash soup by cooking with leeks and white beans before blending. Top with hemp seeds and beet chips for crunch and brightness.

It’s comforting to know that research shows increased produce intake and variety are associated with improved mood. Carrots are great for their simplicity as a yummy raw vegetable, but don’t forget their versatility. These maple roasted carrots and beets get their comfort factor from the most popular sweetener of the season, and a sprinkle of goat cheese on top adds creaminess and acidity for extra comfort.

For these and more comforting recipes and nutrition tips for fall, head to Sprouts.com and KellyJonesNutrition.com.