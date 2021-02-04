Game Day Food and Drink with a Healthy Spin

Your gathering for the Big Game may be smaller this year, but registered dietitian Kelly Jones has ideas for you to get in the kitchen and whip up some easy, tasty, and better-for-you drinks and dishes.

Balance indulgences in your snack spread by featuring Wonderful Pistachios and your favorite veggies! 90% of the fats in pistachios are the heart-healthy, better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated types. They help you feel fuller for longer, since each serving provides 6 grams of plant based protein and 3 grams of fiber. Wonderful Pistachios come in in-shell and shelled varieties with fun game-day flavors, like chili roasted. You can blend shelled Wonderful Pistachios with avocado to increase fiber and protein content guacamole, too.

If you want fun meal for half-time, make a pistachio pesto sauce for pizza. Make it simple by using whole wheat pitas and everyone can add toppings of their choice to personalize.

For the perfect beverage pairing, use POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice because it’s a delicious way to enjoy antioxidants. POM offers four times the antioxidants of green tea on average! Each 8 ounce bottle contains the juice of two whole pomegranates and nothing else – no added sugars, fillers or preservatives.

For a POM mocktail mix POM with seltzer and a squeeze of lime. Increase the antioxidant content of your favorite cocktail, too, like a POM infused Moscow Mule. You can even elevate air fried or baked chicken bites by making a spicy pomegranate sauce. It’ll be a game-changer!

For more game-day recipes head to KellyJonesNutrition.com.