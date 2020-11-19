Family Holiday Wellness and Gifting

With the holidays approaching, it’s important to take care of ourselves and our family with the added fun of gifts. So, to help us stay well and healthy from the inside out, lifestyle expert, Megan Thomas Head joined us with some great products for looking and feeling your best.

nurish by Nature Made® www.nurish.com

A vitamin subscription service that uses a science-based assessment to offer personalized daily vitamin packets delivered to your doorstep

Mommy’s Bliss Kid’s Sleep Gummies and Kid’s Sleep Chewables www.mommysbliss.com

Mommy’s Bliss is a trusted mom-created brand that for the last 20 years has developed a variety of safe and gentle baby, and children’s supplements and now a new line of mom products and a Kid’s Sleep Line.

Skineez Merry & Bright Bundle www.myskineez.com

The Only MEDICAL-GRADE FDA Approved moderate Compression Socks with a patented fabric That Firms, Revitalizes And Hydrates with 5 essential ingredients including retinol and vitamin E.

TURMERIC + NEEM SALT DETOX BODY SCRUB www.puresolbeauty.com

Exfoliating Body Scrub that is detoxifying and purifying for your skin.