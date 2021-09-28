Fall Wellness, Beauty & Style

We are officially into the first week of Autumn, which means it’s time to check in on the new season’s wellness, beauty and style trends. Here with us today is lifestyle expert Nicolette Brycki.

Burlington is your one-stop-shop for fashionable fall finds thanks to their ‘WOW’ deals and wide assortment of brand name merchandise. Style staples like these chic coats for boys and girls, trending denim, tie dye-inspired apparel and cute hair accessories will have shoppers of all ages feeling glamourous every time they step out of the door. Burlington’s layaway program allows you to discover great deals now and pay later. With no hassle pick-ups, your favorite finds can be yours when you’re ready! Burlington likes to highlight their incredible prices and great values, so can mention that “everything I found was under $20.” Visit www.Burlington.com to find your local store.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 1 out of 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the time they reach 70. When detected early, even the deadliest form of skin cancer – melanoma – has a five-year survival rate of 99%. September is National Self-Care Month, so it is a good time to check your skin. If you find an abnormality, dermatologists can now painlessly and noninvasively check for melanoma with the DermTech Melanoma Test. A Smart Sticker is used on your skin to collect a sample from an atypical mole which is then sent to the lab. There is a less than 1% probability of missing melanoma using DermTech and it can easily be used almost anywhere. It’s especially useful on visible areas, like your face– since you don’t need to get cut anymore and have scars to ensure your skin health. Ask your dermatologist about DermTech. The test can be performed at their office, or you can collect your sample at home, under your doctor’s supervision. Visit www.dermtech.com for more information.

We all have our favorite neighborhood restaurants. OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations just released their 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021, encouraging diners to support the local restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 challenges. A Philadelphia-area restaurant, Caleb’s American Kitchen, made the list. Check out the OpenTable app to make reservations and find more information. Download the app or visit www.OpenTable.com

With fall comes busier schedules for most of us and getting busy can mean we forget to take our medication. A great subscription to consider is the Hero Pill Dispenser, Medication Manager and Pill Organizer. Hero’s membership service makes it easier to spend less time worrying if you or a loved one has taken their medicine. Hero administers up to 10 medications on time, and in the correct dose. You even receive reminders to take medication, or an alert if a loved one has missed a dose. Learn more at www.herohealth.com