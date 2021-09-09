Fall Health and Beauty

As we prep for a new season, it’s important to put some focus on our health and beauty. Nicole Young, founder of thebeautifulbody.com is here with key essentials you’ll want to try and can actually afford to buy.

Olay Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer

Olay Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer contains peptide molecules shown to boost natural collagen production, visibly firms the skin in just one day. Visit www.olay.com for details or contact your local retailer for curbside pickup.

Burlington

Burlington carries a wide selection of exercise essentials and apparel all at amazing values. The store also carries tons of fashionable fall finds. Visit www.burlington.com for store locations. Be sure to inquire about Burlington’s layaway program.

Kindra

Is an estrogen free line of menopause support products made by women and supported by science. Visit www.ourkindra.com for more information.

Visit Nicole Young on Instagram @nicoleyoungstyle