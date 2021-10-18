Fall Essentials

Fall is in full swing and with fall comes new products and trends! Our friend, Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is joining us to discuss more.

What says fall more than tailgating. And with tailgating, it’s all about the chips and dip. More importantly, what’s a tailgate party without the bold and creamy flavors of Heluva Good Dips? They are the perfect crowd-pleaser for entertaining. Pair one or all of their 7 flavors like French Onion or Jalapeno Cheddar or even Bacon Horseradish with your favorite dippables for the best game time snack! And you can find them on Instacart, Amazon Fresh, Target, Walmart, and many other retailers.

Next up let’s talk staying fresh and clean for fall, and Nivea Shower has the perfect body washes for a refreshing feel. NIVEA Nourishing Care Body Wash gently cleanses and leaves skin feeling amazingly soft and smooth all day, making it the perfect everyday go-to. Their Coconut and Almond Milk Body Wash has delicious hints of coconut and creamy almond milk & their Basil and White Tea Body Wash has a unique scent of fresh cut basil, combined with white tea, which will bring a boost of energy to your shower this fall. You can grab these at Target.

You can’t have fall without a good pair of boots. Thursday Boots has honest prices that are designed for work and play with versatility in mind. They are built to last with durability and comfort and are a premium product made with the highest quality materials. Thursday Boots are built for people who understand quality, and love a great boot that lasts. You can see their many different styles for men & women at www.ThursdayBoots.com

With Fall comes fall fashion. And this fall, JC Penney is reintroducing two of its men’s private label brands J.Ferrar and Stafford to bring modern style and versatility to menswear. J.Ferrar has been redesigned with comfort in mind, from a drawstring suiting line, to 4 way stretch, knit suits and flex weave, these products will allow men to mix and match, and forget they’re even dressed up. The Stafford assortment brings elevated quality and timeless style with perfectly tailored suits and dress shirts, and a wide array of men’s sweaters, outerwear, and finely crafted footwear. These are available exclusively at JC Penney and www.JCP.com

JC Penney also recently launched their new home collection with the Novogratz. The Back to Everything Collection features a curated selection of furniture, decor, and exclusive bedding and rugs with a contemporary twist. All bedding is 100% cotton and MADE IN GREEN certified, and it is exclusive to JC Penney and can be found at select stores and www.JCP.com

To see more of Josh and his ideas, make sure you check him out on social media at @joshymcb.