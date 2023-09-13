September marks National Preparedness Month, a time to encourage natural hazard planning.

Nationally renowned disaster expert Monica Sanders – who is teaming with Clorox to raise awareness about preparing for natural hazards and weather emergencies, joined us.

Sanders is a professor at Georgetown University Law Center and is a senior fellow at the Tulane University disaster resilience leadership academy.

She also founded “The Undivide Project” – an organization dedicated to creating climate resilience in underserved communities.