Eco-friendly products with Limor Suss

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some great Earth Day friendly finds!

SodaStream has partnered with the PangeaSeed Foundation, a global, ocean conservation non-profit, to support Earth Day with the Art for Action Special Edition Fizzi, 10% of the profits from sales will be donated to clean oceans!

Tea you can feel good about: Pukka Herbs offers organic and ethically sourced herbal teas in packaging that comes from renewable sources and is recyclable!

Garnier’s all-new Green Labs Serum Cream formula combines three products into one, are vegan, and free of parabens, mineral oils and dyes, are created in 100% renewable electricity facilities and are also packaged in 100% PCR materials, excluding the pump.

MyKirei by KAO’s Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner promotes sustainability and simplicity without sacrifice with great ingredients and 50% less plastic!

