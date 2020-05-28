Eat seafood, America!

Science shows that eating foods higher in the nutrients found in fish and shellfish may help support immune health. Use ingredients you already have in your pantry and fridge like a combination of canned and fresh vegetables for a Mediterranean version of cowboy caviar.

Eating more sustainable seafood not only helps your families health but you also help the fisherman and the entire seafood community who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Eat seafood to help save an industry that employs 2 million Americans and to help you and your family stay healthy. Visit eatseafoodamerica.com for more information.