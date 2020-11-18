Deliciously Healthy Holidays with Sprouts

Whether you love cooking a full meal, just want a little help in the kitchen, or need a fully prepared meal this year, local Sprouts Farmer’s Market locations have you covered. Their wide selection of seasonal produce and pantry staples make them a one stop shop to add goodness to your holiday season.

It’s no secret that everyone gets excited about side dishes and a lentil-walnut stuffing recipe satisfies taste preferences of both vegans and meat eaters. Sprouts Bakery’s whole grain bread and Sprouts brand vegetable broth are the base. The lentils and walnuts from the bulk section provide the texture of meat with a boost of protein, fiber, and healthy fat.

Another side that wins everyone over is this maple roasted butternut squash, brussels sprouts and cranberries dish. Sprouts has each of it’s simple, nutritious ingredients, including pure maple for a touch of sweetness, to brighten up your plate.

When it comes time for dessert, include these beautiful new Lucy Glo apples that are currently only available locally at Sprouts. They’re naturally part honeycrisp with a sweet, tangy flavor that’s perfect for baking. Show off the gorgeous red interior in an easy homemade apple tart recipe, and enhance the sweetness with a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon.

If cooking is overwhelming, Sprouts has delicious and economical prepared holiday meals that come ready to heat and serve, and there’s even meatless options. If you just need help with appetizers, there’s a variety of catering trays perfect for an at home gathering, or to send via delivery as a holiday gift. You can pre-order holiday meats, complete meals and party trays for in-store or curbside pickup or delivery via the Sprouts app or by visiting sprouts.com/holiday.

For more recipes and information for the holidays, head to KellyJonesNutrition.com and Sprouts.com.