Dads & Grads

PHL17 Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gift ideas for the dads and grads in your life.

To celebrate Father’s Day this year, Edible launched gifts for dad that feature new, crispy coffee pearls. Visit an Edible store near you to place your order!

Give dad the gift of comfort and style this Father’s Day with new Stylus men’s apparel at JCPenney and JCP.com.

Give your Dad or Grad a gift that is designed to be as unique as they are with Photo Art Gifts from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists around the globe.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives