Convenient snack options with health benefits PHL17 Extra by: PHL17 Morning Extra Posted: Aug 14, 2020 / 09:20 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 14, 2020 / 09:11 AM EDT With altered routines and stress comes the need for convenient options and gut health support. Registered Dietitian Kelly Jones joined us from her kitchen to share more. Visit Activia.us.com for more. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction