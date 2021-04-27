Springtime is all about positive change, revitalization and renewal. For this spring in particular, people are hopeful they can return to a sense of normalcy. For many people this means going back to work and their busy lives with caution. So, what types of tips can we offer our nation’s seniors and their families who still need to live safely while still enjoying life?

An in-home caregiver is a solution for many seniors who need assistance and companionship in the comfort of their own homes – particularly if their family members are returning to work, traveling and have other life commitments. Nicole Hennessy from Comfort Keepers shared tips on how in-home caregiving can help seniors during this key transition period in the coming months.

Everyone is excited to return to a sense of normalcy after the year we just had. We are finding that many people are planning to get back to work, vacations or their busy lives. For people who have aging parents, looking into an in-home caregiving provider, like Comfort Keepers, is a wonderful solution to give families peace of mind that their loved ones are safe and well taken care of in the comfort of their own homes.

Comfort Keepers is a leading provider of in-home care in the Philadelphia area and nationwide – caring for seniors or other adults needing assistance in the comfort of their own homes. We are different than other caregiving services because our main goal is to focus on all the ways we can bring about joy, purpose and positivity in our clients’ lives.

Our Comfort Keepers look to provide moments of joy big or small every day. We can help with meal preparation and cooking, conversation and companionship, transportation, running errands, helping with personal care and more. We then give comfort and the peace of mind to family members that their loved ones are well cared for.

The weather is getting warmer and the great news is that there are a lot of activities that seniors can do safely as we are in this transition period. We hear from people that they are tired of feeling stuck indoors, so outdoor activities including gardening, putting plants in a pot, sitting outside on the porch to get some fresh air and going for walks are just a few suggestions.

Also, I recommend small, outdoor family barbecues or picnics in the backyard or at a park where seniors can see their loved ones and grandkids while still following guidelines and remaining social distant.

For seniors who are more sensitive to the heat, it can be a lot of fun to do an indoor picnic right in the living room or do a Memorial Day indoor coastal or beach themed activity. It’s all about having fun, being creative and enjoying life – while being safe and mindful at the same time.

Comfort Keepers are also hiring in the greater Philadelphia area and nationwide – and always looking for compassionate, responsible caregivers who want to give seniors a greater quality of life. They offer competitive pay, benefits, training and flexible schedules. Visit www.comfortkeepers.com to apply.

