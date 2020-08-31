You know the old saying, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade”. During the summer time months we get this gorgeous citrus fruit from our neighbors down in Chile. Lemonade made with Chilean lemons not only tastes absolutely delicious, one lemon provides almost half of our daily recommended vitamin C intake. Just squeeze a lemon into water and enjoy throughout the day to stay hydrated and healthy. Or pour into popsicle molds for a refreshing frozen treat. Lemons are immune system boosters and they give us a quick energy recharge.

As a mom and registered dietitian I am always looking for ways to amp up the nutrition and flavor of our family meals. This grilled lemon Caesar salad is always a hit with the family and friends, the secret, grilled Chilean lemons, you just squeeze the hot lemon juice into the vinaigrette and you get the perfect combination of smokey and citrus notes. And, add a teaspoon of lemon zest to any summer recipe for a pop of summer flavor, it elevates the taste and the health benefits.

