Celebrate July 4th with Better for You Options

Registered dietitian and mom Kelly Jones has tips to balance indulgences with tasty but nutritious options this July 4th.

For satisfying snacks, Wonderful Pistachios pair perfectly with your favorites. About 90% of the fats found in pistachios are unsaturated. Plus, they provide a good source of plant protein and fiber, for a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller longer. Add in-shell and shelled varieties of Wonderful pistachios to your spread. Check out flavors like Chili Roasted, Honey Roasted, BBQ and Sea Salt and Vinegar.

You can also use Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Roasted Lightly Salted for fiber and protein in recipes. Pulse in a blender with avocado and seasoning for a thick, creamy guacamole. If you want to take them to meals, try pistachio crusted salmon on the grill with your favorite sides.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is a delicious way for your family to enjoy antioxidants. On average, POM offers four times the antioxidants as green tea, and edges out red wine, Concord grape juice and blueberry juice on antioxidants, too. Each 16 ounce bottle contains the juice of four whole pomegranates and nothing else – no added sugars, fillers, or preservatives.

Make a POM mocktail or cocktail for a festive pop of red. Simply pair with seltzer and a squeeze of citrus, or take it up a notch with a POM Margarita. Just add extra lime juice and lime seltzer to your POM Wonderful and salt the rim.

If you’re looking for more summer recipes and nutrition tips, just visit KellyJonesNutrition.com!