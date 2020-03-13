Skip to content
PHL17.com
Philadelphia
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
PHL17 Morning News
PHL17 Morning News Stories
Meet PHL17 Morning News Team
Weather
Traffic
Monica Marvels
Philly Feeds Foley
Phurry Friend Friday
Top Stories
Rolls Royce Cullinan
Video
Top Stories
Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer Shot and Killed While Serving Warrant
Video
Top Stories
“Ship” Sails to the Proscenium Theatre At The Drake.
An Exhibit 10 Years in the Making
Video
Kid Fun: Getting the kids to bed
Video
Fundraiser for Kidney Awareness Day
Video
Weekend Philler
What is Weekend Philler on PHL17
Weekend Philler Episodes
All Weekend Philler Segments
Craft Corner Segments
Creature Feature Segments
Weekend Wayback Segments
Top Stories
Cradles to Crayons at PALCS
Top Stories
Ellen Yin and Fork Restaurant
Top Stories
Canto House Restaurant
Death of the Fox Brewing Company
Weekend Philler Episode 413
Video
Human Robot Brewing Co. & Poe’s Sandwich Joint
In Focus
Meet Jennifer Lewis-Hall
About “In Focus” with Jennifer Lewis-Hall
Community Calendar
“In Focus” Episodes
Program Guide
Top Stories
In Focus: Voter Education Amid Coronavirus, Voter Girl Project, Women’s Rights Through the Lens of Sports, Foster Care in Camden County with CASA.
Video
Top Stories
In Focus: Vision 2020, New Social Media Rules For Political Advertising, UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball
Video
Top Stories
Issues at the Primaries ,Cheyney University, HBCU Celebrates Founder’s Day
Video
In Focus: A Focus On The Upcoming Primary Elections, A Look At Lincoln University and Funding For HBCUs
Video
Live
Contests
On-Air
PHL17 Programming
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About Us
About PHL17
PHL17 People
Contact Us
Jobs at PHL17
Internships at PHL17
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Weather
Current Temperatures
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Book a spring vacation to Florida
PHL17 Extra
by:
PHL17 Morning Extra
Posted:
Mar 13, 2020 / 07:41 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 13, 2020 / 06:59 AM EDT
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Click here for more information.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Good News
Brother takes sister to daddy/daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
Officer who helped little girl find her way back home is repaid in the most adorable way
Kindergarten teacher donates kidney to mom of former student
Video
Olympic pole vaulter finds balance in life with reptile hobby
Video
Single dad adopts 13-year-old left at hospital by adoptive parents
4-year-old Iowa girl regains eyesight after losing vision to flu
Texas second-grader brings entire class to watch her adoption
Video
More Good News