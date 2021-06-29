Blueberries for Brain Health

June is brain awareness month, a great time to focus on brain health. And today we have registered dietitian Marie Spano here with us to share foods that support a healthy brain.

As a registered dietitian I am a huge advocate for taking charge of your health. This means exercising and eating foods that nourish every part of your body. When it comes to brain health, blueberries are my top pick.

There are 3 main benefits you’ll find in blueberries:

Taste – In season and delicious, blueberries pack bold and delicious taste, making them infinitely snackable between meals and a refreshing, sweet addition to seasonal salads, charcuterie boards and better-for-you desserts.

Grilled Peach and Blueberry Salad

Blueberry Oat Bars

Nutrients: Blueberries are nutrient-rich and a good source of vitamin C and dietary fiber. Dietary fiber helps you feel full between meals and helps keep you “regular.” Blueberries also contain vitamin K, manganese and anthocyanins – compounds that give blueberries their blue color – all for just 80 calories. Plus, you’ll also want to feast your mind on blueberries. A growing body of scientific evidence is examining how blueberries can be part of eating patterns to support brain health especially as part of an overall healthy lifestyle. These eating patterns include the Mediterranean, DASH and MIND diets.

Blueberry Quinoa Power Bowl

Convenience: Blueberries are super-versatile, and pair well with a variety of savory and sweet dishes. Besides washing, they require zero preparation, which makes them an ideal snack. Available all year round – fresh or frozen. It’s never been easier to grab a brainful of blueberries with so many simple yet satisfying recipes.

Blueberry Popcorn Trail Mix

Brain health is a vital aspect of our overall health. A simple step you can take this month: grab a boost of blue every day: just rinse and eat as a snack or add to a favorite dish.

For more information and recipes, visit blueberry.org