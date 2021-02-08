Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares tips and recipes that will score big during game day!

Looking for the ultimate at-home viewing experience for the Big Game? Amazon has you covered with Fire TV and Alexa.

Frito-Lay is back at the Big Game and what better way to watch their three new commercials than with some Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix and Doritos 3D Crunch, and the classics, Tostitos and Lay’s!

Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce is the perfect choice for any of your game day foods! Available on www.primalkitchen.com.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.