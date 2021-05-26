Big Changes to Pennsylvania’s Self Sustaining Health Insurance Marketplace PHL17 Extra by: PHL17 Morning Extra Posted: May 26, 2021 / 10:31 AM EDT / Updated: May 26, 2021 / 10:32 AM EDT Zach Sherman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Insurance Exchange is here to tell us all about changes at PENNIE Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace and home for high-quality, affordable health insurance plans. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction