Big Changes to Pennsylvania’s Self Sustaining Health Insurance Marketplace

PHL17 Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zach Sherman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Insurance Exchange is here to tell us all about changes at PENNIE Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace and home for high-quality, affordable health insurance plans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending