Best tips for oral care for children with Dr. Murray

PHL17 Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This time of the year children are excited about candy and sweets. Dentist are warning the parents to help their children maintain good oral hygiene.

Dr. Murray gives best practices to keep best oral hygiene plus which products you should use.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story