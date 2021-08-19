Back to School with Limor Suss

PHL17 Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reading, writing and a really good after school snack! Aren’t those are the essentials for back to school? Limor Suss is back with more of her a+ back to school essentials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story