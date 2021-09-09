School is back in session, and with that comes new wardrobe, but also new beauty and skincare to worry about! Luckily for us Beauty Expert, Milly Almovodar is here to chat and give us some tips on how to up our “back to school” beauty.

Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner With Pink Grapefruit

First let’s start with our hair, Neutrogena’s Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo and Conditioner with Pink Grapefruit is just what your tresses need. The ph. balanced shampoo and conditioner maintain scalp’s natural barrier with regular use. The blend of pink grapefruit and vitamin c in the products naturally exfoliate the scalp and remove impurities. Also here’s a fun bonus, the pink grapefruit and vitamin c ingredients work to uplift your senses. You can find this for $11.99 at Walmart.

Jozi Curls

Want to nourish your curls? Jozi Curls in an all new line of natural hair care products for women with curly hair. You’ve got a cleansing and hydrating shampoo for dry and damaged hair that leaves hair moisturized and soft. An intense moisture treatment for dry, damaged or colored hair that is gentle enough for sensitive scalps and daily use. A great hair refresher spray to keep curls hydrated. And a gel with natural hold that adds softness, locks in moisture and hydrates hair. The line is free from colorants, parabens, and phthalates, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free, so you can look your best and feel good about it. Each product retails for only $4.99 at Target and Target Stores near you.

Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Hydrating Foundation

Let’s talk Makeup, you absolutely need the Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Hydrating Foundation. This long wearing, cruelty-free vegan foundation has medium, buildable coverage and a ultra light-weight texture that melts into your skin and gives your skin a natural real finish. It contains hyaluronic acid which moisturizes and watermelon seed oil which is known to restore elasticity in skin. There are 20 shades of this amazing foundation so you know you’ll find your match. You can find it for ONLY $11 at www.CatriceCosmetics.com or www.amazon.com

Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Collection

Let’s Talk skin and Juice Beauty is the OG of Clean Beauty made with certified organic ingredients and sustainable recycled packaging.

Did you know most breakouts happen during the Fall? The Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Collection, clears blemishes and controls oil while hydrating with organic cherry, aloe and lemon, salicylic acid and willowback in 3 simple steps, You’ve got a blemish clearing cleanser, blemish clearing serum and SPF 30 oil-free moisturizer to protect your skin. The Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Collection is available at www.juicebeauty.com, www.ulta.com and all Ulta stores for $70.

Juice Beauty Prebiotix Collection

You can also try the Prebiotix Collection. It utilizes breakthrough technology in microbiome science, fermentation technology and ultra-hydrating oils designed to boost vitality and health, with High performance prebiotic ingredients including Lactobacillus Ferment Lysate, Chia Seed Extract, Viola Tricolor Extract, and coconut. The collection consist of the PREBIOTIX Instant Flash Facial (multi-tasking facial, exfoliating mask, and cleanser in one), , PREBIOTIX Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, and PREBIOTIX Cleansing cream which effectively removes all makeup. You can find this for $99 at www.juicebeauty.com, www.ulta.com and all Ulta stores.

