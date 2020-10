The newest local Sprouts opens in Upper Dublin tomorrow at 7 AM at 2001 Welsh Road. This is the third Sprouts in greater Philly to expand access to fresh and healthy groceries.

Sprouts is known for wholesome and innovative products, including a wide selection of organic, gluten free, and plant based items. Their varied selection of produce is featured in the center of the store, so you can’t miss your favorite staples or the chance to try something new or in season.