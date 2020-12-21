This year the holidays are looking a bit different for all of us. To add a little holiday cheer, local lifestyle expert Kellie Hemmerly joined us with a new twist on a classic holiday recipe.

It’s a simple and sweet dessert made easy with Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms products. This easy Butterscotch Pot de Creme is quick to make and perfect for holiday entertaining big or small.

Sweet, creamy and so easy to make, this simple Pot de Creme recipe is made with my favorite dairy products like heavy cream and half and half. They’re staple ingredients in my kitchen for recipes both sweet and savory.

Plus, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms is owned by dairy farmers so it’s even more special knowing that the heavy cream and half and half used in this recipe came from cows on a family-owned farm in our region!