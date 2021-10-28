A New At-Home Treatment for Dry Eye

With Philadelphia’s dry winter air around the corner and so many of us spending our days staring at computer screens, dry eyes are becoming a more common condition than ever before. Ophthalmologist, Dr. John Olkowski, and beauty and wellness expert, Keri Parker joined us today to share some ideas for saying goodbye to dry eye.

Did you know it is estimated that more than 40 million Americans suffer from dry eye disease and blepharitis? In fact, Dry Eye is the number one medical reason for patient visits to the eye doctor.

What causes dry eye and who does it impact?

Dry eye is usually caused by meibomian gland disfunction, but many different factors contribute. Even technology can cause it: excess screen time, gamers, and heavy technology users. We blink less frequently when we are staring at computer screens, so it really affects people of all ages. In fact, The New York Times did a story about how dry eyes are increasing among young adults. It can also affect those who wear heavy eye makeup and women going through hormonal changes.

Can we make ourselves blink more frequently to alleviate the problem?

Blinking more can help and you might want to try what is called the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away and blink 20 times. Then blink and squeeze your eyes 20 times just for good measure. Or, if you are staring at your screen for a long time, it is a good idea to give your eyes a break. Try to get up and move around a bit or try focusing your eyes on something in the distance.

How do we know if we have dry eyes and for those of us who think we might have it, what can be done?

Symptoms can include a gritty, itchy, stinging or burning or feeling like you have something in your eyes. You might be sensitive to light, have blurred vision or watery eyes. The tears are made of a water layer and a protective oil layer on top that comes from the eyelids. Traditionally people have used artificial tear drops but these treatments don’t last long. They evaporate quickly. You need to treat the oil glands on the eyelid margin to get the oil back in the tears. To treat it, you can try an eye treatment. For instance, the NuLids System is an all-natural, at-home dry eye treatment that treats dry eye disease.

How does this device work?

The NuLids system works to gently massage to help stimulate the glands that make lipids and remove environmental sediment blocking the glands. In addition, the gentle massaging action of the NuLids Daily Disposable Tip may stimulate blood flow and contribute to overall better eyelid health. It is very easy to use. After it is charged, add a soft tip to the device, then apply revitalizing gel to the tip. Then you turn the device on and can hear it oscillating. Close your eyes and run the device along your lash line, back and forth for 30 seconds on each eye, then repeat for a total of one minute each day. Using it just once a day is all that is needed for most users to treat their dry eyes and blepharitis.

How soon can patients see a difference and is it safe?

Patients typically notice improved comfort and a significant reduction in dry eye symptoms within the first month of use. When used as directed, most patients see an improvement within 8-10 days. It is very safe. Over one million treatments have been performed with the NuLids system with no adverse side effects.

