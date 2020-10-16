A Hershey Halloween With Justine Santaniello

Since opening in Philadelphia in 2018, Sprouts Farmer’s Market has supported local organizations that expand food access and urban gardening programs. To celebrate the recent opening of the Upper Dublin location, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation donated $5,000 to the nearby Pennypack Farm and Education Center. This donation will help supply locals with both resources and fresh food they need to lead healthier lives.

Pennypack is currently harvesting winter squash, carrots, beets, and more. While these foods can be purchased year round, buying in season means enhanced flavor, increased nutrient density, and great prices.