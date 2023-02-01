Each year, people make New Year’s resolutions, but one of the most important challenges is the quest for a fresh financial start. That’s why NOW is the perfect time to conduct a “financial checkup” and find the right strategy and bank account that will set you up for success. Adam Davis, VP of Financial Health, Inclusion and Liquidity at Capital One joined us to talk about the importance of conducting a financial checkup, what to look for, and available services and innovations to help consumers build financial security.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction