PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPHL) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a hit and run that killed an 18-year-old pedestrian in North Philadelphia.

Police tell PHL17 the crash happened at 4:35 a.m. near the 3300 block of Woodhaven Road near Byberry Road.

The 18-year-old male was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 4:53 a.m.

Authorities believe the teen was crossing the road on his bike the road when he was hit.

Police say they are checking surveillance cameras and are trying to get information about the vehicle involved.

If you have any information about the driver or the crash, call Philadelphia Police at 215.686.TIPS (8477).