We love bringing you Weekend Philler to every week on PHL17. The show’s Creative Services producers are some of the best in the biz and we know the spots mean a lot to the people and businesses we make them about. To that end, we put a lot of attention to making sure they live on our website and socials. Since we also AV Nerds that love data and stats, we also spend a lot of time, too much time probably, seeing how our audience views Philler stories on the web. To that end… here are the TOP TEN WEEKEND PHILLER posts of 2023, ranked by web traffic. Here we go….

Number 10: Red White and Brew, Audubon, NJ

Number 9: Peppino’s Pizza and Trattoria, Marlton, NJ

Number 8: Goodway Rum Cakes

Number 7: Lillo’s Tomato Pies, Hainseport, NJ

Number 6: Whim’s Brewing Atco, NJ

Number 5: Carnival of Collectibles, Sicklerville, NJ

Number 4: Smithville, NJ

Number 3: Collx

Number 2: Mystical Blossoms Medford, NJ

Number 1: Collingswood Porchfest

Honorable Mention: Welcome Jimmy Marlow

So there you have it! Our top 10 Weekend Philler spots of 2023 based on web traffic! We gave you our mic, you gave us your stories and then you gave us your web clicks… and we appreciate that just as much as you watching.

Keep watching, keep following, keep telling us your stories and we will see you in 2024.