This year on Weekend Philler we had the pleasure to get to meet some of the owners and operators at the Reading Terminal Market. With so much to offer under one roof, the Reading Terminal Market is easily one of our favorite places in the city. Behind each of the shops is always an interesting cast of characters that make the magic happen and we got to talk to many of them. We call the segments “Corner the Market” and you can catch all of them from this year on this page.
L. Halteman Family County Foods
John Yi Fish Market
Iovine Bros Produce
Martins Quality Meats
Head Nut
OK Produce
Herbiary
Pearls Oyster Bar
Multi Merchant ( Godshall’s, Butchers Pantry, Sweet T’s )
Giuntas Prime Market
Pa Libations
Pa General Store
Caredas Caribbean
Sparrow’s Popcorn
About the Reading Terminal Market
One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Reading Terminal Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market! Use this link to see more Weekend Philler segments from The Reading Terminal Market.
