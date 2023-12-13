Chester, Pa. (Dec. 12, 2023) — The Philadelphia Union’s iAM Project will welcomed the next class of 43 sophomores into the program during at Subaru Park. The students will benefit from all iAM Project programming, including Learn & Explore workshops with major companies, speaker series events, the Union’s Career Assist experience, an overnight college experience at Neumann University and a formal mentoring program.

This is the third cohort of students who have become part of the iAM Project, which is focused on supporting aspirational high school students from low-income backgrounds in Chester to maximize their personal, academic and professional potential. Students had to apply and take part in a rigorous interview process to be accepted into the program.

The night included gift bags, dinner, a meet and greet and a powerful speech by Paul Howard, Executive Director, Philadelphia Union Foundation. The rest of the esteemed panel included: Akosua Watts, Head of School and CEO, Chester Charter Scholars Academy, Jen Browne, AVP, Product Management, Lincoln Financial Group, Michele Hengey, Community Investor, The Boeing Company, Eric Wellington, Dean, School of Business, Neumann University, Jimmy White IV, iAM Project Committee Member, Renieal Campbell, speaker, drill sergeant, model and mentor, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union executives.

But the true highlight of the night was hearing from the student. Two that have been mentored in the program and two that are just beginning their journey. Cani Young, Sharlene Richardson, Saliyah Johnson, and Neah Lockett all spoke during the panel and we caught up with all four after as well.

Best of luck to all involved in this amazing and powerful program and we will see you on Weekend Philler in a few weeks!