ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday morning, local golf fans are anticipating the gates open to the 2023 PGA Championship — which is being held at Oak Hill Country Club this year!

For those planning to head out and enjoy the championship, News 8 has the schedule of events for Monday, May 15, 2023.

It’s important to note that there is a frost delay in effect at the championship, meaning the gates will be opened an hour late at 8 a.m. The gates will close at 7:30 p.m.

PGA Schedule:

Throughout the day, players will be invited to play on the course at their discretion during practice rounds. Due to the delay , practice rounds will begin at 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The Championship also says that you can follow players throughout the day on the “PGA Championship On-Site Guide

The PGA Shops Presented by Chase Sapphire will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Monday. For the rest of the week, the shops will open at 7 a.m., unless there is another delay.

News 8 will be out at Oak Hill every night from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. to wrap up the day’s events.

For more information for spectators, you can visit News 8’s info guide for the PGA Championship by clicking here.

A good looking Cresent Moon over Oak Hill CC ahead of the first practice round for the #PGAChampionship if you’re coming out today, gate opening has been pushed back till 8 AM due to a frost delay they originally were opening at 7 AM @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/o0TeFfUjcI — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 15, 2023

