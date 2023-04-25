PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — We are now three weeks away from the world’s best golfers stopping by Rochester for next month’s PGA Championship.

This weekend, a field of more than 300 club pros and PGA of America members, will have the chance to qualify for the major at the PGA Professional Championship in New Mexico.

Walker Singleton is an assistant professional at Oak Hill and will play in this weekend’s event. The top 20 finishers at the PGA Pro Championship will get an automatic bid to the PGA Championship.

Earning an invite to a major at his home course is plenty of motivation for Singleton.

“Obviously the goal for the week is to win,” said Singleton. “There’s a winner and we’re all there for the same reason to compete the best we can. Try and be the national champion for PGA of America. For myself personally that top 20 number would be a dream come true. To be able to participate in the event here would be incredible. I know there’s a large contingency of members here that would like to see the same. I would certainly like to make them happy.”

For the last eight years, Oak Hill has sent a pro to the PGA Professional Championship. There’s plenty of experience with that event which has been beneficial for Singleton.

“I’ve obviously received helpful words from all those professionals,” said Singleton. “Jason (Ballard), Jeff (Urzetta), Tyler Smith, all of those guys. Obviously this tournament changes locations quite often. So in terms of the actual location there’s not a ton of familiarity.”

The PGA Professional Championship will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Twin Warriors Golf Club and Santa Ana Golf Club.

“But they’ve been super open when telling me, ‘Hey go out there and give it the best try you possibly can,'” said Singleton. “‘You have the whole city of Rochester and the whole club here at Oak Hill supporting you.’ I know no matter what happens at that point I know I have that support system to fall back on and that gives me a lot of confidence.”

As a member of North Carolina State’s golf team, Singleton participated in the PGM Jones Cup, which he said one was of the biggest events he’d played in prior to this weekend’s PGA Professional Championship. The event will take place from April 30th to May 3rd.