LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and four firefighters were injured in a four-alarm Lewistown apartment fire early Tuesday morning on Logan Street.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were found in the front and first floor of the apartment. The call came in as a fire with entrapment.

Lewistown Borough Fire Chief Bob Bartlett said that when firefighters were able to get inside the building, they found the body of a woman.

Bartlett confirmed with abc27 that four firefighters suffered burn injuries and two were sent to the hospital with burns on their neck, ears, and back. All four firefighters are expected to recover.

One building was destroyed and three other nearby homes suffered moderate to heavy damage. Six adults and three children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Bartlett said it took about three hours to get the fire under control. The home that was destroyed was torn down due to the overwhelming damage.

The identity of the person killed in the fire and the cause of the blaze have not been released by officials at this time. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause.