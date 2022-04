(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Thursday, April 14, Rep. Mike Kelly issued a statement after Russia’s formal announcement of sanctions against him.

Russia sanctioned nearly 400 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. This announcement follows similar sanctions Russia previously leveled against President Joe Biden and other senior White House officials.

Kelly has repeatedly voted in favor of sanctions on Russia including some recent votes. These include:

H.R. 7108 – To Repeal Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus

H.R 6968 – To End the Importation of Russian oil

The U.S. Government has formally sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials, including numerous Deputies of the Russian State Duma.

“Today, I woke up to the news that the Russian Government has formally levied sanctions against me. I consider these sanctions a badge of honor for standing up against Vladimir Putin and his brutal regime. I’ve never had bank accounts or summer vacation plans in Russia, but I’ll take Putin’s sanctions against me as confirmation that my stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine is making a difference. I’m proud to be on Putin’s list.” U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R) PA-16