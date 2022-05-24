(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been charged with simple assault and suspended without pay.

According to a PSP news release, Trooper Israel T. Moore of Troop H Chambersburg is accused of assaulting a driver on Feb. 13 after a vehicle pursuit. The PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Moore “used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso” of the driver while another trooper was putting the driver in handcuffs.

The pursuit had ended in a grass field near the intersection of High Street and Lincoln Way in Franklin Township of Adams County. Video and audio footage from patrol vehicles show the alleged assault.

The charge against Moore is a second-degree misdemeanor. Moore enlisted in the PSP in February 2019 and graduated with the 156th Cadet Class.